ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Elizabeth E. Chester, 28, of the 600 block of Sarah Drive, arrested on C.R. 200W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jason M. Fitch, 33, of the 300 block of Crosswaite, arrested on a warrant alleging felony battery of a child.
• Brandy M. Watts, 41, of the 14000 block of C.R. 115, Paulding, Ohio, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
