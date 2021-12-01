ANGOLA — Much of Connie Gorman's adult life has been spent at McCool's in downtown Angola.
That all changed on Tuesday when the business — once McCool's Tavern and most recently McCool's Tap Room — changed hands.
Connie and husband Todd sold the business to Marvin Baker, the owner of Buck Lake Ranch.
"It's amazing what she's done," Baker said Tuesday afternoon as regulars at McCool's, including one former owner, Phil Sherburne, stopped by to say farewell to the Gormans.
"It was my 'Cheers'," Connie said, referencing the former television sitcom that revolved around the Boston pub where everybody knows your name.
Connie, now 54, started working at McCool's right out of high school, in the kitchen, before she was 21. There was some time away when she was caring for her children, but eventually she returned, working as a server.
Connie estimates she's worked more than 30 years of her life at McCool's.
"I'd say I've been here half of my life," she said.
In 1998, then-owner Keith Adams approached Todd and Connie as they were bellied up to the bar one day. Todd said Adams asked the couple about buying the place.
It took them about six months to come to the conclusion that they would buy the place. Connie was a little bit more excited about buying McCool's than Todd, but it happened.
"I said, 'here's the deal. We buy it and you run it'," Todd recalled.
Well, Todd helped out for about eight years before Connie took over.
Many of the years she had people helping out as servers or cooks, but when longtime employee Ladonia Olmstead retired, Connie decided to do it all, rather than try to hire and retain employees.
So, the last few years she's been tending bar, waiting table and cooking up the food that has become a draw for the place.
Baker said he showed up for a lunch shift one day and just marveled that she could do it all on her own.
Lately, Olmstead has been helping out during the lunch hour. And the Friday night rib dinners ran their course.
One thing never changed; everyone was always welcome at McCool's.
"I was told that," Baker said as he surveyed the crowd on Tuesday.
It didn't matter if you were a business owner, a laborer, a firefighter, a police chief, a United States senator or what. Everyone was equal at McCool's. Mayor Bill Selman and his successor, Mayor Dick Hickman, were regulars. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was known to share a seat at a communal table at the place. There were champions of industry and folks from the maintenance staff at Angola schools.
And everybody knew your name.
Now, Baker is going to take a month or two to do some remodeling before he reopens.
He hopes to keep the McCool's spirit alive, much like it has since the place opened in somewhere around the end of Prohibition, reportedly 1933.
Who knows what the menu will look like — many of the people sharing a beverage on Tuesday pleaded with Baker to keep the signature fish — but Connie will be there for a little while longer, working for about six months in a transition period.
Baker said he is going to tie in McCool's with his other businesses, Buck Lake and the Marathon station on U.S. 20 at Interstate 69. Having McCool's will allow Baker the opportunity to provide food service at Buck Lake.
Baker has also purchased the land south of Buck Lake that lies between the resort and the Marathon.
He plans to continue growing the resort.
Baker also said he is working with Angola officials with ideas for providing more at McCool's, which lies in the historic preservation district.
