ANGOLA — The Hatchery, 118 S. Elizabeth St., Angola, has started Make A Difference Monday.
This coming Monday and July 29, 5-9 p.m., 10 percent of proceeds will go to RISE Inc., an employment and skills agency for special-needs people living in northeastern Indiana.
No coupon is needed. Everyone who eats at The Hatchery the next two Monday nights will be helping RISE.
On the following Monday, another charity will be assisted.
Hatchery owners Mark and Libby Meston got the idea from their friends Dean and Terri Weaver, who own a Goodfellas Pizza restaurant in Wabash. For several years, the restaurant has participated in Make A Difference Monday — a global goodwill effort.
"We just thought that was a really cool idea," said Mark. "It works."
Like the Weavers, the Mestons decided to start a Monday evening charity outreach.
The Hatchery has been doing Make A Difference Monday for several weeks. On July 8, it assisted Alano, a local club for recovering addicts. The Mestons' son Adam, who works at the restaurant along with his wife, Heather, said it was one of the best Monday crowds the restaurant had had in a long time.
"It's definitely making an impact," Adam said. Make A Difference Monday has also helped the Liv It Up Foundation, an organization founded by the Stoy family to help children going through cancer treatment.
Charities wishing to get involved can contact the Mestons by calling the restaurant at 665-9957. Any viable cause will be considered, said Mark. Potential beneficiaries will be vetted before they are accepted.
"As this goes on, I'm hoping the list gets long," Mark said. Make A Difference Monday will continue indefinitely and beneficiaries will be rotated.
Those who dine at The Hatchery on a Monday night can be assured that part of their meal cost will go toward a good cause.
"We really do care about the community. We really, really do. And we want to help where we can," said Libby.
The charities will be posted on The Hatchery's Facebook page at The Hatchery Restaurant. Also on the page are specials; Mondays currently feature cajun fare. The Hatchery provides a fine dining experience with a casual atmosphere and competitive prices, said Libby.
