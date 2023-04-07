Monday, April 10
• Angola Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, 6:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, special meeting, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, special meeting, 11:45 a.m.
• Steuben County Board of Aviation, Main Terminal Building, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Helmer Sewage District, District Offices, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District, Angola USDA Service Center, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Suite L, Angola, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 13
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Executive Committee, District Offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, District Offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5:30 p.m.
