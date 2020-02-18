ANGOLA — Currently there isn’t a Christian ministry geared toward the international student population at Trine University.
With her work with International Students Inc., Trine alumna Elyse Buehrer hopes to fill that void.
Founded in 1954, ISI is a nondenominational Christian mission organization that focuses on sharing Christ’s love with international students attending colleges and universities in the United States.
“It’s our job as Christians to welcome people,” Buehrer said. “This organization is about building relationships first and then sharing.”
She first found ISI while attending an Urbana Student Missions Conference.
The conference, aimed largely at college-age students, introduced her to a number of different organizations.
“I went with no real agenda,” she said. “I was just hoping to find somewhere to volunteer. I never imagined I’d find a group to work with.”
Buehrer didn’t find ISI in the exhibit hall of the convention, though. She found the group one evening at dinner when she decided to sit with a group of strangers.
“I got to have a nice, casual conversation with them and they started to describe what they do,” she said.
The main idea behind what ISI does, she said, is reaching out to foreign students that come to school in America and welcoming them. People working with ISI work to build relationships with the students and working with organizations on campus that already work with international students, helping welcome them to American culture.
“We don’t do a good enough job reaching out to our foreign students,” Buehrer said. “A number of them will never get to see the inside of an American home.”
As a worker for ISI, Buehrer will be helping to change all of that at Trine University.
“It’s a Christian organization and you’re supposed to share the love of Jesus, and since that’s one of my passions, I’m all about that,” she said.
Building relationships
In addition to sharing about Jesus, she will build relationships with the students by showing hospitality whether they need a ride, someone to talk to, anything like that and engaging in Bible studies and events that she hopes to get planned for the campus community.
Buehrer is already working with Christian Campus House as the events coordinator, so she spends a lot of time on campus now.
Part of working with ISI is raising 100% of her salary.
Currently, she’s at 30%. Once she hits 90% raised, she will be released by her boss to officially start her outreach on campus to share the love of Jesus with the international students locally.
Typically, new workers with ISI get sent to campuses where the program is already established to learn from other staff and see how it works.
Buehrer considered going to either Purdue University or the University of Michigan for her ministry, but instead she gets to stay where her heart truly lies, at Trine.
“In my case, I get to start something totally new,” Buehrer said.
Continuing work
Her goal is to continue working with Christian Campus House as well as ISI to blend both together; she feels the two can go well together.
Trine, she said, already has a host families program through the international student admissions department that helps get students set up with others to spend time with that helps solve the disconnect between international students and American students.
“I want to see even more interactions,” she said.
She is currently seeking pledges to help fund the rest of her financial goal.
Pledges by check can be mailed to International Students Inc., P.O. Box C., Colorado Springs, CO 80901-3000. Accompanying the check should be a piece of paper with Buehrer’s name and fund number, 5400, on it.
Donations can also be made on her individual giving page online, https://bit.ly/2P3pH2W.
If people wish to make a recurring donation with a bank or credit card, they can visit https://bit.ly/2P1esYK. They can also call the ISI Donor Services Department, 800-474-8628.
