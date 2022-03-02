ANGOLA — Tommy Feddeler, a Trine University junior from Wheatfield, is the 2021-2022 recipient of the Gen. Lewis B. Hershey Scholarship.
The Gen. Lewis B. Hershey Scholarship was established in 1988 by Army, Navy and Air Force veterans in the U.S. and Canada to honor Gen. Lewis B. Hershey, a Tri-State College (now Trine University) alumnus and former director of Selective Service for the United States.
Hershey Hall, the Trine University fieldhouse, is named in his honor.
The scholarship is awarded each year to a Trine sophomore or junior who has demonstrated academic achievement, with a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0, and leadership potential.
Feddeler is the son of Thomas Feddeler Jr. and Noel Feddeler, and a graduate of Kankakee Valley High School in Wheatfield.
He is concurrently pursuing his bachelor of science in business administration with a major in accounting and his master of business administration at Trine, and plans to earn certified public accountant licensure.
He is president of the Trine Accounting Club and is currently a full-time intern at BKD LLP in Fort Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.