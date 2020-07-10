ANGOLA — Thunder rumbled as around 400 guests arrived Thursday evening for commencement at the Angola High School football field.
As they left at around 8:45 p.m., the digital marquis in front of the high school read 90 degrees.
Despite oppressive heat and unusual measures in place due to COVID-19, 206 Angola High School graduates enjoyed some of the pomp and circumstance of the milestone accomplishment.
And, as the shortened ceremony came to a close and the students proceeded to the stage one by one, a rainbow appeared on the southern horizon. It added a hopeful and colorful ambience to the conclusion of the 2020 senior year, which was completed at home through e-learning after schools were closed in mid-March to prevent the spread of the virus. Many typical sports and social events were canceled. A private prom has been arranged by parents on July 31 at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum.
Birds were singing as valedictorian Isabell Deem took the podium, recalling memories from throughout the class’ years together.
“We’ve been dealt challenges but we’ve always been able to learn to adapt and overcome,” said Deem.
Salutatorian Victoria Miller said their senior year was “flipped upside down,” but with strength and resilience, the Class of 2020 endured the change.
“There’s no limit to the change we can create,” Miller said, “create a better world for everyone.”
Also speaking during commencement were class officers Kylie Thomas, Grace Kulow, Teryn Stanley and Sadie Steinmetz.
The pandemic was proof, Thomas said, that the graduates should “live every moment like it’s your last.”
“If the Class of 2020 can take anything from this year,” Thomas said, “It’s ‘Why not?’”
The class motto was “Wherever you go, go with all your heart.”
The graduation ceremony was shortened due to the heat. Commencement is traditionally held in the high school gym but was moved outside to distance seniors and the audience due to COVID-19. Each student received two tickets for guests. People sat in family pairs, separated respectfully on the home side of the bleachers.
Music was recorded by the Angola High School band and choir. The event was live streamed on Facebook for those who were not able to attend, with the video playing on a large screen suspended on a scissor lift on the northeast side of the field.
Though the school board did attend, board members remained only observers.
The students picked up a sunflower and a diploma sleeve as they walked across the stage while each name was read by a guidance counselor. The diploma and transcripts will be available at the high school; office hours are Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, 8-11 a.m.
Clarification
In a photo published Friday showing Angola Class of 2020 members presenting a bench at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, those posing for the photo were wearing protective masks before and after the photo was shot, just not during the photo, which was taken at the Healing Garden at Cameron.
