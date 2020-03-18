FREMONT — Two people were taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed in a police pursuit Wednesday.
Just before 1:30 p.m., Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of I-69 and the Indiana/Michigan state line for a request to assist Michigan authorities with a vehicle pursuit that was heading southbound on I-69 approaching Steuben County.
“Upon arrival in that area, several deputies along with the assistance of the Fremont Police Department set up stop sticks in an attempt to safely end the chase,” said a news release from the sheriff’s department.
The suspect black 2004 GMC Envoy made contact with the stop sticks just after entering Steuben County, then the vehicle continued southbound for nearly a mile at a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway near the 356 mile marker and rolling over multiple times.
The driver was identified as 31-year-old John Michael Snook of Angola and the passenger was identified as 27-year-old Brittany Patricia Fraley of Hamilton. Both Snook and Fraley were transported by Steuben County EMS in serious but stable condition to a Fort Wayne area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Snook was also taken into custody by the Indiana State Police on an outstanding Steuben County arrest warrant. Once released from the hospital, Snook will be booked into the Steuben County Jail on the outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant, and likely undergo court proceedings to be extradited back to the state of Michigan to face additional felony criminal charges, said the news release.
The original Michigan incident remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo, Michigan Department of Public Safety and no further details are available at this time.
Assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene were the Fremont Police, Angola Police, Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Michigan State Police, Branch County (Michigan) Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo (Michigan) Department of Public Safety and Fremont Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.