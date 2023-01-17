Everage announces run for mayor

ANGOLA — The first woman to ever run for mayor of Angola threw her hat in the ring on Tuesday.
Colleen Everage announced her candidacy in an event held in Sutton's 160 Event Center on the Public Square shortly after she filed her paperwork to run at the Steuben County Courthouse earlier Tuesday.
She will be challenging Councilman Dave Martin for the Republican Party nomination. This year's primary election is May 2.
In a short campaign speech with her family behind her, Everage reached out to the some 40 people attending to talk about working for the future of Angola.
"I look out here and I see I see leaders in the community. I see brilliance. I see caring individuals. I see people that are wanting to know what's going to happen for the future of our Angola. And why are we here? Well, we are here today because we're making history. Today, I Colleen Everage, declare my candidacy for the mayor of Angola, Indiana," she said to a round of applause.
This is Everage's first run for public office. She has spent much time in the volunteer world while working as a real estate broker. She is the immediate past president of Angola Main Street, the Downtown Angola Coalition, and is current president of Angola Rotary.
Everage, an Auburn native and former jazz singer who traveled the world performing, has taught public school in Chicago and Angola, at Angola High School where she resurrected a show choir program.
She and her husband, Craig, own many commercial properties in the Angola area. One of them, lamented Craig in his introduction of his wife, was a vacant piece of ground in the downtown that he wanted to turn into a paid parking lot.
Instead, Colleen developed the land into what became Birdsong Park at the corner of North Martha and East Maumee streets.
"So I now own the famous Birdsong Park with colored sidewalks and 40 birdhouses," Craig quipped.
Another big project she headed up was the installation of the Sojourner Truth statue at the Steuben County Courthouse that was paid for by a $40,000 state Women's Legacy grant as well as private funds, including a $15,000 gift from First Federal Saving Bank of Angola.
The Everages have two children, Cruz and Camry, who stood behind their mother on Tuesday, beaming.
Colleen Everage said she knows being mayor is a lot of hard work, but she was up to the task. She praised the city's workers, as well as those who toil for Steuben County.
She pledged to work on landing more grants for the city, looking beyond tax dollars to complete projects.
Everage also pledged to encourage growth in Angola, because the opposite of that is stagnation and decline.
The contested Republican primary is the first in decades in Angola. Party Chairman Rick Michael, who attended Everage's announcement, said contested primaries are good at bringing out voters.
"I think it's great that we have two really great candidates in their very own ways," Michael said.
Current Mayor Richard Hickman, a Democrat, is not seeking a sixth elected term in office.
In addition to the race for mayor, there's a contested Republican primary in the race for the District C council race where Leslie Schlottman is facing Jen Sharkey. Democrat Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong is vacating the seat she's held since 2004.
As of Tuesday afternoon, those were the only contested primary races.
Other candidates who have filed in the Angola primary are Republican June Julien for District A, which is being vacated by Councilman Gary Crum; Dave Olson, Democratic incumbent for District B; Lou Ann Homan, a Democrat running in District D; and incumbent At-large Councilman Jerry McDermid, a Republican.
Michael said he expected there to be a Republican file soon for District D.
