Monday, Jan. 11
• Fremont Community Schools, Fremont Middle School, 811 Renee Drive, Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Community Schools, 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center, 9535 W. C.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m. Special session
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
• Steuben County Council, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewer District, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewer District Board, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board, Central Gym, 500 S. Martha St., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 5 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 18
• Steuben County Commissioners, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m., Board of Finance, 8:15 a.m., Drainage Board, 1 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools, Administration Building, 305 S. C.R. 1150 E, LaGrange, 6 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
