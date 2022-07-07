ANGOLA — Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat's May ruling that upheld a decision by the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals to allow development of condominiums on Crooked Lake could end up being appealed.
Twice in May Wheat ruled that the BZA had made the correct decision in granting a special exception allowing the development of a 10-unit condominium project on Crooked Lake, to be known as Casey's Landing, named after the owner of the vacated Casey's Cove Marina.
Margy Rockwood, Dublin, Ohio, who is the lone party to challenge the November 2021 decision by the BZA, filed her notice to appeal on June 24. Parties to the suit, Crown Point Development, the developers, and the BZA were informed of the notice last week.
On Tuesday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners advised their attorney, Don Stuckey, who also serves as the BZA's attorney, to look into signing on in filings made by Crown Point, but not necessarily as a party.
Stuckey pointed out that what has been filed was a notice to appeal. The actual appeal has not been filed.
Stuckey said he no longer handled appeals cases. To hire outside counsel to represent the county it could run up to $5,000, Stuckey said. He suggested the county allow the developers to go the appeal on their own.
Commissioners disagreed, but wanted to take a less-costing alternative, which Stuckey said he would research. That could include concurring with any brief filings by Crown Point.
"I just hate to leave them hanging out there," Commissioner Ken Shelton said of the developers, which is made up of local businessmen Mark Pontecorvo, Randy Strebig and Chuck Walker.
Commission board President Wil Howard agreed.
"I understand what you're saying," Howard said.
Attorneys for Crown Point have filed their appearance to the notice. Because it is just in the notice phase, no arguments have been lodged.
Crown Point, which is the name of the addition to the lake where the condos are proposed, met all the requirements for such a development under the county’s zoning ordinance, officials said at the time. No variances for items like setbacks or height were needed for the project.
Wheat agreed with the BZA’s decisions and wrote the development was no different than any of the other housing units on the lake in that its purpose was to provide living space or seasonal living for people. Wheat also wrote that the development would not be “injurious to the public health, safety and general welfare of the community.”
The ruling also said with the development eliminating Casey’s Cove Marina — which operated not only a marina, but boat dock rental for more than two dozen boats and a ramp for public use for a fee — would reduce boat traffic on Crooked Lake.
Meanwhile, the developers can proceed with shoreline alteration on the property that was allowed in a permit it received from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. That decision was not appealed.
The permit allows construction of a new, glacial stone seawall to be constructed along 280-feet of the shoreline. On the southern portion of the property, a 2,500-square foot area will be excavated and become open water. An existing channel, which had been used by the marina for launching boats and is on the north end of the property, will be filled.
