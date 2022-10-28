ANGOLA — If you look at the Department of Local Government Finance website section concerning school referendum information, it shows that voters in the Fremont Community Schools district will be voting on continuing its referendum.
Thing is, a continuation of Fremont’s referendum, approved by voters in 2015, is not on the ballot this fall.
“They missed their deadline to file it,” said Clerk Tangi Manahan.
Oversight
An oversight with paperwork led to Fremont missing the deadline by a couple days. All of the other work on the measure had been completed.
“It’s 100% on my fault,” Superintendent Bill Stitt said.
The measure will be on the ballot for 2023, in the May primary, Stitt said.
Though there will be the potential for a gap in referendum funding, which provides the district with an additional 19.63 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, it shouldn’t impact funding operational costs to run the school.
“It will not affect us for 2023. I have saved enough (funds) that it will not affact our programs,” Stitt said.
He said the district has planned for the possible day when referendum funding goes away so it can maintain programs, staffing and the like.
“Then we, like other schools, will have to see what we have to do to survive,” Stitt said.
This will be the case heading into the future, unless school funding mechanisms are changed by the Legislature in order to provide adequate funding for public schools.
Three districts have operating referendum
Of the four districts serving students in Steuben County, only the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County operates without a operating funds referendum.
Of the others, Hamilton Community Schools is in its second referendum period.
Fremont was seeking to tack on another eight years of additional funding through a referendum.
Stitt said if it fails in May he will get it on the ballot for November 2023. And if it fails again, he will try in the May 2024 primary.
“I would honestly love to not have to do a referendum,” Stitt said.
Tough choices
If the referendum continues to fail, Stitt said the school’s Board of Trustees is going to be faced with some difficult decisions when it comes to continuing to operate the district and remain in the black.
Even with the referendum in place, Fremont has the fourth lowest school tax rate in the state.
But the referendum, even with only an increase in the tax rate by 19.63 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, did cause a significant increase in taxes paid.
Information provided by law to DLGF by Steuben County Auditor Kim Meyers said the referendum “...originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 57.89% and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 55.94%.”
When it first passed in 2015, it was estimated the referendum would increase taxes by 37.5% on residential property and about 36% on business property.
It is estimated the referendum raises about $2.54 million annually for the district.
Of that, $1.5 million is for attracting and retaining teachers and staff. Another $500,000 goes to academics, $320,000 for support of the operation fund and $225,000 for managing class sizes.
“We continue to add programs for our school and be financially responsible,” Stitt said.
He said the referendum was all about providing the best educational environment and instruction for the students of the district.
Stitt pointed out that Fremont Community Schools still has the highest rating available in the state, an A, and students consistently score well on standardized testing. Fremont High School also boasts a high graduation rate.
