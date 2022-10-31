Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Derick Arguello, 49, of Lane 100 Lake Anne, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony child molesting.
• Shelley D. Cox, 58, of the 500 block of Washington Street, Blakeslee, Ohio, arrested in the 200 block of Harcourt Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Dilan Q. Diaz, 21, of the 1800 block of West 17th Street, Chicago, arrested in the 1800 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating without ever having received a license.
• Travis K. Dixon, 30, of the 500 block of Northcrest Road, arrested in the 500 block of Northcrest Road on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Dorene Hope, 55, of the 4600 block of South Sandman Drive, Pleasant Lake, arrested on Old U.S. 27 north of C.R. 300S on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
• Boris Kuperman, 52, of the 15000 block of Lanark Street, Van Nuys, California, arrested on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
• Valisa M. Laderach, 45, of the 300 block of South Garrison Street, Ashley, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Sheila A. Lipscomb, 36, of the 600 block of East Eliza Street, Schoolcraft, Michigan, arrested on McKinley Street at West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Wilmer F. Martinez-GAlvis, 28, of the 3200 block of Raymond Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road at the Angola exit on charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior and reckless driving.
• Christopher A. Rakestraw, 36, of the 6200 block of Riptide Way, Fort Wayne, arrested on Mechanic Street at Williams Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Natasha L. Shock, 42, of the 3800 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Salvadore Soto, 23, of the 4900 block of Merlow Crossing, Fort Wayne, arrested on South Wayne Street at Fox Lake Road on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior.
• Joseph M. Swander, 33, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery.
• Nicole R. Swander, 31, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested in the 200 block of South Broad Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Allen L. Tink, 32, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on an outstanding warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.