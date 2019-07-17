BRISTOL — The Indiana Toll Road was shut down for about 5 hours Tuesday after a gas line was broken.
Traffic had to be diverted off the road on either direction after the break occurred about 4 p.m. at the 100.7 mile marker when workers installing fiber optics hit a gas line.
“They were trying to put a fiber optic line in and they hit an unmarked gas line,” said Indiana State Police Trooper Maggie Short.
“It was one of those unfortunate things. Workers were working and they hit that gas line,” State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner said.
Some motorists were stuck on the Toll Road some three hours, they reported on social media. Some motorists drove through lanes in the median to change their direction of travel while others crept along the highway — many on the shoulders — so they could get to the nearest exit and leave the highway.
Complicating matters for some motorists came at the exits. Some of the cross arms were not operating in the automated lanes.
Some motorists who exited and try to drive east on S.R. 120 found more problems — slowed traffic due to construction.
