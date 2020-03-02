ANGOLA — Angola has a new fire chief today.
Mayor Richard Hickman has appointed Thomas R. "T.R." Hagerty to the position that became vacant at the end of 2019 with the retirement of longtime Chief Mike Meek.
"I’ve appointed an individual who is passionate about this community and places the members of his department as his top priority. As chief he will continue building strong partnerships with other agencies while focusing on expanding the leadership and the development of staff members and continually improving on the services provided by the Angola Fire Department," Hickman said.
Prior to Hagerty's appointment, there had been speculation that Hickman might reach outside the ranks of the current force because he had received approval from the Angola Common Council to seek applicants beyond the veterans with the Angola Fire Department.
The position of chief is a mayoral appointment and does not need approval from either the Common Council or the Board of Works and Public Safety.
Hagerty has been involved with fire service since 1990 in volunteer roles and joined the Angola Fire Department as a full-time firefighter in July 2004.
He holds numerous certifications including emergency medical technician and Fire Officer I. In addition to his firefighter duties, Hagerty serves as the public information officer for the fire department, is a part of the incident management team for District 3 and has been a safety site supervisor at Fire Department Instructors Conference since 2015.
Most recently, he was instrumental in bringing the Baby Box program to the Angola Fire Department. It allows mothers who do not want to keep their newborns to drop them in a secure, confidential and safe location to later be delivered over to state Department of Child Services.
Hagerty is a graduate of Fremont High School and currently lives in Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.