ANGOLA — After weeks of anticipation and much consideration, Olivia Stoy has been chosen as the 2022 Steuben County Lilly Scholar recipient.
Community Foundation President and CEO Jennifer Danic and Program Officer Jacqui Gentile along with various members of Olivia’s family and friends gathered at Five Lakes Coffee Wednesday afternoon to surprise her with the news.
Olivia, believing she was meeting a friend after school for coffee, teared up when she realized what was happening.
“I’m just so excited, and I feel like I’m still in shock. I was not expecting this,” Olivia said. “I walked in here, and I was just shocked.”
The Lilly Scholarship, which provides full tuition scholarship and a $900 annual supply stipend to attend an Indiana College, will support Olivia’s goal of attending college to study psychology. Her current top choices include Butler University and Purdue University.
In October, Olivia was selected as a finalist out of 22 highly competitive applications from around the county along with five others, including Autumn Chilenski of Fremont High School, Jaden Soller of Prairie Heights High School and Harper Henney, Kaylee Wise and Marcus Miller of Angola High School.
After passing the first round, each finalist was required to interview with the selection committee and give a presentation of their personal portfolio. The winner was then selected by Independent Colleges of Indiana, the state-side administrator of the program.
The other five finalists will not go home empty-handed. They will be awarded $1,000 through the Community Foundation’s Circle of Friends scholarship.
“We hope they all will know that — as we told Olivia — we believe they’ve already won by going through the process,” said Tom Stoy, Olivia’s father. “I’m so proud of all of the kids for going through with it.”
While Olivia will soon be off on a new journey next year, she will continue to contribute to her home community through Liv It Up, an annual block party that raises money to help families with children dealing with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
The first block party was held in 2018 to help raise funds for Olivia herself when she needed a bone marrow transplant that wasn’t financially covered by her family’s insurance, and when the Stoys raised more than was needed to cover the transplant, Olivia chose to give the money to others facing similar struggles.
The event has continues to be a popular local fundraiser, typically in downtown Angola, and saw its third party in June after a cancellation in 2020.
