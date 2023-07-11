ANGOLA — Steuben County and local trails officials are steadily working their way toward determining how to move forward with trail expansion.
Perhaps one of the greatest hurdles is coming up with the local match for a grant that would pay for the lion’s share of extending the existing trail south to Pleasant Lake, running along Old U.S. 27, which is a county road.
John Longenecker, president of Steuben County Trails Inc., said the local match would run anywhere between $650,000-$750,000 for the about 3-mile trail, which represents about 20% of the cost of the trail.
The Steuben County Board of Commissioners has already approved seeking the grant and the match.
Before the Steuben County Council on Monday, Longenecker was asked where the grant match money would come from.
“We’ll pursue what ever we can as far as the match,” Longenecker said.
While Steuben Trails is the driving force behind the project, the grant will be sought and managed by the county. However, the trails group will actively seek funds for the match through private sources.
“We don’t want to just dump something on the county,” Longenecker said.
The county is seeking a grant through the state’s Next Level trails program.
Chip Porter, Steuben County Highway engineer, has been working with the group. If he works on the trail, part of his salary could be counted as part of the match.
It is also possible that the value of the county’s road right of way, where the trail would be located, could be considered a donation and thus part of the match. That could end up being about $250,000 toward the match, and with Porter’s services, the match could end up with about $300,000 in kind, leaving $350,000-$450,000 to raise or be provided by a county fund.
“They (commissioners) have many buckets they can tap into (for the match),” said Council President Rick Shipe.
If realized, the trail would connect with one the city is working on from Angola to the south end of town. Angola is also seeking Next Level funds for their approximately 1 mile of trail.
Porter said the trail will initially run along the east side of the road then cross over to the west side of Old 27 in about the 1700 block of South Old 27. From there it will head south, crossing the Pigeon River. It will run along Colleen Street before heading west along Main Street, ending near Pleasant Lake Elementary.
“There’s plenty of room on Old 27 to fit in the trail,” Porter said.
This will take the trail into the heart of Pleasant Lake, where there is a revival of sorts thanks to excursion trails now running by the Fort Wayne Historical Train Society. Many of the excursions originate from Pleasant Lake, bringing many visitors to the unincorporated town.
With Angola working toward a Next Level Trails grant, the two hope that the cooperative effort will look favorably on the entities when it comes to funding.
Initially Steuben Trails was hoping to take the trail from Angola to the Steuben-DeKalb border. The cost of that plan, for 6 miles of trail to the Steuben County was approximately $8 million project that was not funded. The local match would have been about $1.65 million.
The ultimate goal is to build the Poka-Bache Trail, which would create an 81-mile trail from Pokagon State Park to Oubache State Park in Wells County.
The existing trail in Steuben County runs from Pokagon to its trailhead in Angola in Commons Park.
