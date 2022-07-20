ANGOLA — Steuben County Emergency Medical Service Director Steve Bloom has gone before elected officials in hopes of getting a No. 2, someone who could be there when he was away, particularly when he’s serving with the Indiana National Guard.
That need has become more necessary now than when Bloom went before the Steuben County Council on July 12 for a salary ordinance amendment to fund the position.
Because the amendment was not adopted last week, a special meeting of the Council was held Wednesday to complete the task. That’s because Bloom’s getting ready to ship out.
Last week when Bloom approached the council he had his annual two-week Guard duty in mind.
Now Bloom has been deployed and reports for Indianapolis for his two-week drill then will has to serve along side the U.S. Army through the end of September.
“Luckily enough, I will be (deployed) state side,” said Bloom, who could not give details of his assignment.
At last week’s regular meeting of the County Council, the salary ordinance amendment was changed on first reading to create an assistant director and training officer position.
A procedural measure to expedite the amendment failed, so they approval had to come at a later meeting. At the time it wasn’t believed the change would be needed until the August meeting of the Council.
That changed.
“Things have changed for our director and we have to expedite things for our director,” Council President Rick Shipe said.
“The situation has changed since I came before the Council last week,” Bloom said.
And that’s in more ways than one.
In addition to Bloom’s deployment coming as a bit of a surprise, naming of his assistant director is going to happen as planned, either.
An individual in the EMS had been identified as the lead candidate for the assistant director position. Since Bloom made that known last week and the decision to create the position was delayed, the candidate for the position has announced he was leaving the department.
As of Wednesday, a candidate for the position has not expressed an interest. While Bloom might go outside of the department for recruits, he would prefer to hire from among his ranks.
The Council approved creating the new position through the salary ordinance on Wednesday.
Bloom also reported that he has had some attrition since last week and is down four people. This spurred discussion of amending the salary ordinance further to group paramedic and emergency medical technicians in the same classification in order to provide some leeway in hiring.
This measure is probably going to take place at the Council’s next meeting on Aug. 9.
Bloom and Steuben County Board of Commissioners President Wil Howard also floated the idea of providing a shift bonus for paramedics and EMTs who work additional shifts in order to cover the department during this time of down staff.
The request seemed to have a favorable review from council members.
That request also is going to make its way before council next month. Because of the way the Council conducts its business, with many measures requiring public notice prior to action, nothing could be done about the pay and other ordinance change on Wednesday.
