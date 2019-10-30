ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Mitchell A. Buehrer, 30, of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Rene Cisneros, 49, of the 200 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Cody R. Close, 19, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 400S, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Chris Shackelford Jr., 31, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested in the 400 block of Manahan Drive on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Daniel J. Sheets, 34, of the 400 block of North Martha Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
