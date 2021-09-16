ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Steven B. Pearson, 43, of the 6800 block of South C.R. 225W, Ashley, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Benjamin W. Steele, 27, of the 2000 block of South C.R. 800E, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• James D. Wilson, 39, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
