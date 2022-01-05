ANGOLA — A new year means new projects, and the city is predicting new housing as one of the big developments for 2022.
“We are focusing on housing right now to hopefully draw people here that need jobs,” said Mayor Richard Hickman. “We have over 900 unfilled jobs in Steuben County at this time.”
The city conducted a housing study years ago, but lately the need has hit a high, not only in Angola but surrounding areas as well.
“There’s been some concerns from industries. We want to grow, but we don’t have places for people to live,” said Administrative Assistant Retha Hicks. “I hear all the time that people just can’t find places to rent.”
Many projects are already in the works, including an assisted living community on East Maumee Street, an apartment complex east of Westview Drive and many others still in the development stage. The projects include both homeowner and rental opportunities.
One major housing development in the construction stage is Eastland Crossing on S.R. 827, north of Herrington Heights and east of Nolan Meadows. The subdivision includes single-family housing, duplexes and villas across approximately 85 lots.
The development has been in the works since it came before the Plan Commission in 2019 and experienced some setbacks due to resource constraints during the pandemic, but now it is finally underway.
Some lots have already been sold, and buyers can have their houses built to certain specifications, as long as they fall in place with the construction guidelines.
“They are moving quickly,” Hicks said.
Another highly anticipated project is the planned unit development set to bring an innovative apartment complex to 2525 W. Maumee St., just east of Innovation Park, which features a Wingate hotel and the new home of Bill’s Professional Towing.
The property, owned by H&A Limited Partners, will be developed for both commercial and residential use with business storefronts and two apartment complexes designed by the company Abonmarche of South Bend.
The apartment buildings outlined in the project include up to 210 units of varying sizes — including studios, one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom apartments — as well as shared public spaces and amenities.
“We haven’t had a new development like this for apartments since, I think, Village Green,” Hicks said. “It’s going to be a little bit different, but I think they will provide amenities that will benefit everybody and separate them a little bit to keep them unique.”
Angola Common Council approved an initial reading of an ordinance to rezone the property for a dual commercial and residential use, and a second reading was approved Monday. After a final reading and approval, the developers will need to return to Plan Commission with a formal development plan before they can move forward with construction.
Pending approval from the council, Hicks expects a development plan will be presented in February, and Hickman hopes to see the project started this year.
While the new housing opportunities are expected to attract and provide for new members of the local workforce, they may also appeal to current residents who may be considering a change for themselves.
“I think there are some others that want to move, but it’s going to be a mix. There’s going to be new residents coming into town for sure, but also people — families — looking for a new home,” Hicks said. “I think that most communities across the country are struggling with housing right now, so we certainly don’t want to turn down any opportunities that come before us because we are just in need of housing as everybody else.”
