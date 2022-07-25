ANGOLA — The Angola Culver’s restaurant is about ready to open.
The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce is planning to host ribbon cutting ceremony at the store's grand opening Monday at 9:45 a.m. at 2207 N. Wayne St.
The owner of the location hopes that “as many as possible” residents will show up.
“I am not sure, honestly, but our goal is to be here for the community and as many people as we can handle,” said Aaron Archuletta, the owner of the location.
He said that the location will be open for visitors right after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, at 10 a.m..
Mayor Richard Hickman is going to come to the event, said Archuletta. The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce will also help to kick off the grand opening celebrations to acknowledge and honor “those from the business community and organizations” that work towards providing proactive leadership in the community.
“The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce is firmly committed to providing proactive leadership and value to the membership and the community through partnerships and advocacy; continually acknowledging and honoring that work towards these goals,” said the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce in the prepared statement.
Archuletta said that this opening allows Culver’s to “grow hand in the Midwest,” and that Indiana had been a really great state for Culver’s company. Currently around 70 restaurants of the company operate in the state, said Archuletta.
“I think that a lot of our values are aligned with towns like Angola,” he said.
Archuletta said that the town the company started at — Sauk City, Wisconsin — is a small town too, and for that reason there are a lot of things that “align well” between Culver’s and Angola. He said the menu at the new location will be the same as everywhere else.
Archuletta owns another restaurant of the chain in Auburn and two more in Michigan. He said that he started to work with Culver’s as a vendor when he was still with his previous company. He said that Culver’s aligned well with his values because it was community and family oriented
“I felt it was a great fit for me to work with Culver’s,” said Archuletta.
He said that he had done a lot of work with Culver’s when he was in Wisconsin, and he was always impressed by “the way that they did things” and the quality of the menu and food. Archuletta ended up meeting his business partner Keith Remington because their daughters played soccer together when they were in elementary school.
“He has done everything that I expected from Culver’s, and has been a great mentor for me as well,” said Archuletta.
He said the most popular items at his other Culver’s locations are double deluxe burgers, chicken tenders and frozen custard. The closest Culver’s locations to Angola are in Auburn and in Coldwater, Michigan.
The visitors are expected to arrive at 9:30 a.m. Monday if they want to view the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the restaurant will be open to the public at 10 a.m., said the Chamber of Commerce.
For more information on the grand opening, visit https://www.culvers.com/restaurants/angola-in-wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.