ANGOLA — New Steuben County Parks Assistant Superintendent Mara Emerick would like to start offering community events in the park and the Steuben County Event Center.
Speaking before a Steuben County Commissioners Park Committee on Thursday, Emerick said she has been researching what other parks do with their facilities and she would like to start exploring ideas for the county park at Crooked Lake.
“I think we need to have something out there,” Emerick said. “If you look at the websites of other event centers, they all have something.”
Emerick gave examples such as Halloween events for children, with pumpkin decorating and face painting, for example. Other events might include a Christmas-oriented festival that could take advantage of the many new pine trees that have been planted in the park.
Other opportunities included sleigh or decorated wagon rides.
Much of the activity at the Event Center is geared toward parties, such as weddings, and company gatherings. Emerick would like to see more people from the community involved so they could better appreciate and use the county’s park system.
Emerick was given the green light to explore putting on community events at the park.
Meanwhile, in a move to possibly add more and larger truck and tractor pulling events, committee member Brian Warner, who has served on the Steuben County 4-H Fair Board for 20 years, was given the go-ahead to plan a newer, longer truck and tractor pulling track at the fairgrounds.
“We could make this four or five pulls a year and we could make some good money,” Warner said.
The current track’s size limits the size and types of vehicles that can pull. With a larger track and facilities, the Steuben County facility would have a larger draw.
