Two people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Monday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Two people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Monday.
• Terrence A. Benhower, 57, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Caleb E. Doehrman, 29, of the 100 block of Dole Street, Hudson, arrested on Wohlert Street at Stocker Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.