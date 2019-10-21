ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners and highway Engineer Jen Sharkey started working on the next phase, if you will, for the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail — maintenance — during the commissioners’ meeting Monday.
One thing is certain: Unless an alternative is found, the trail will not be open in the winter along the ridge between C.R. 400N and S.R. 727 at Pokagon State Park.
That’s because Pokagon will not plow the portion of the trail that for the most part runs parallel to Interstate 69 on park property, Manager Ted Bohman said following the official opening of the park on Monday.
“I would hate to close that during the winter,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said during the commissioners’ meeting, before Bohman revealed to Sharkey that the park would not plow the trail.
Angola clears the snow from its 4-plus-miles of trail in the city and Steuben County has contracted with Angola’s Parks & Recreation Department to plow its first mile of trail, from Wendell Jacob Avenue north to its trailhead at S.R. 127 and C.R. 300N — Hoosier Hill.
Angola Parks also mows along the county trail. Bohman said Pokagon will mow along the trail in the park.
It is not known if Angola Parks will be maintaining Steuben County’s trail from Hoosier Hill to C.R. 400N, where it turns north into Pokagon. It is possible another entity beyond the Indiana Department of Natural Resources could plow the trail portion that’s in the park.
“As far as snow removal, do we want that to be a season trail,” Commissioner Jim Crowl asked.
The county is under contract with the city for this winter, so the trail could remain open at least through Hoosier Hill.
Lichty said there are people from the American Inn at C.R. 400N and S.R. 127 who walk to Angola for work using the trail, so she would like to keep it open.
Maintenance has always been an issue for Crowl.
“I asked this years ago, what’s it going to cost after you build it,” Crowl said.
A number of liability issues were discussed about winter use, but like any other sidewalk or road or trail, Commission Board President Ron Smith said, “It’s user beware.”
