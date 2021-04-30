ANGOLA — A Fremont man who is in the Steuben County Jail on other charges was charged with Level 4 felony burglary of a residence on Thursday.
Steven E. Fraley, 31, of the 3000 block of West S.R. 120, was arrested Thursday afternoon after a warrant was issued in Steuben Superior Court.
Fraley allegedly stole a safe and guns from a residence on the north side of Angola in late January, said court records.
Police recovered a .22 rifle, a 16-guage shotgun and a .44 caliber muzzle loader as well as the safe they were stored in. The safe and its removed door were recovered from the Pigeon Creek near the Creek Bank Road overpass in the Flint area.
The burglary of the Angola residence was allegedly one of several involving Fraley and about a half-dozen other people.
Other alleged burglaries took place at residences and a laundromat in Hillsdale County, Michigan, court records said.
Police were alerted to the Angola burglary when the property owner noticed footprints around the house in the snow. In addition, there was evidence of tampering of a window on the north side of the house that would not have been visible from the road. Tracks were found in the snow.
Police eventually were able to interview an accomplice to the incidents, a woman whose city of residence was not listed and who police have not been able to locate after initial interviews in February.
The woman told police that Fraley allegedly forced her to drive him to residence where he wanted to "hit a lick," a criminal reference to getting a lot of money quickly or stealing from a criminal.
That evening, court records said, Fraley gave the woman a pry bar or another such tool and told her to open a rear window. She reportedly asked Fraley what to do if someone was in the house and he said to kill them, then gave her a pocket knife.
While at the house, the woman said she thought she heard sirens and alerted Fraley, whom she told police forced her into trying to break into the house. They then fled and parked some distance away where Fraley allegedly forced the woman to perform oral sex on him.
When the house was hit a second time, court records said, Fraley used the woman's vehicle, an SUV, with the help of another friend. Later, with the woman back with her vehicle, the safe was taken to Pigeon Creek where it was dumped.
Fraley is being held in the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. His next court appearance in May 24 in another case.
A Level 4 felony carries a penalty of 2-12 years, with the advisory sentence being 6 years.
Fraley was already in jail awaiting his fate on multiple other charges, with the most serious being another Level 4 burglary of a dwelling charge, which stems from an arrest in February. In addition, he was arrested two weeks ago on a Level 5 burglary charge.
Fraley has many other charges pending. There have been 11 criminal cases filed against him in this decade, court records indicate, including a couple with multiple counts.
He's also facing two habitual offender enhancement counts from separate cases.
Habitual offender enhancements have been charged because Fraley has two prior felony convictions. The enhancement could be an additional 6 to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted of a Level 4 felony and found guilty of the enhancement. If the enhancement applied to either a Level 5 or Level 6 felony, it could mean an additional 2-6 six years.
Fraley's court-appointed attorney is Cedric Hollabaugh. His next hearing is in Steuben Superior Court on May 24 on charges unrelated to his Thursday arrest.
