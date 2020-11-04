AVILLA — Illegal dumping at drop off sites operated by the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District has reached a new level.
And it’s a level that’s not appreciated by Waste District management and has become so costly that it should anger taxpayers, said Steve Christman, executive director of the agency that serves DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties with its headquarters outside of Ashley.
“It’s something we’re trying to keep up with all over,” Christman said on Tuesday, pointing out that some sites are worse than others.
On Monday, when Waste District staff arrived at the Avilla site, they found an 11-yard rolloff container half full of trash with everything inside from household waste to a nonfunctioning power washer.
Unfortunately, due to the manpower and the cost of disposing of the trash, it is costing the Waste District — and in essence taxpayers — money. To properly dispose of the material found in Avilla, between disposal fees to the cost of labor, it probably cost the Waste District about $1,000, Christman said.
“People are getting abusive,” Christman said.
Not all of the drop sites are bad, but some of the repeat offenders include Garrett and Auburn and now the mess in Avilla.
In 2019, Christman said, the Waste District spent about $35,000 dealing with illegal dumping.
“My forecast is we’ll probably spend double that this year,” he said. “Taxpayers need to know this.”
When the Waste District has to spend money on illegal dumping, that just takes away from other programs it has to offer.
“It’s terrible. It’s just gotten worse,” Christman said.
The dumping marks a step back in the 30 years of progress that the Waste District has brought to the four-county area in terms of waste management.
It shouldn’t be that difficult to properly use the Waste District facilities. Labels on the containers clearly spell out what can be accepted.
And if people have items that can’t be set out to their curbside or recycled, the Waste District will take them for a nominal fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.