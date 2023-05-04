ANGOLA — In what will no doubt be a long line of future guests for the Steuben County Republican breakfasts, one of the many announced candidates for the 3rd District nomination is visiting this week.
State Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, will be the featured speaker on Saturday when the Steuben Republicans meet at 8 a.m. in The Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St., Angola.
A light breakfast will be served.
Zay is running to represent District 3 in the House of Representatives, which encompasses all of Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties, and portions of Jay and Kosciusko counties.
In the state Senate, Zay is a member of the Environmental, Pensions and Labor and Utilities and Commerce committees.
Zay and his wife, Cindy, were both born and raised in Huntington. Cindy started her career with First Federal Savings Bank, Huntington, 35 years ago as a teller and now serves as the vice president of mortgage.
Zay and his wife raised their five children in Huntington County. The Zay family enjoys being outdoors, spending time together and participating in sports.
In addition to his duties in the part-time legislature, the Zay manages Zay Leasing & Rentals Inc., a third-generation, family-owned and operated business since 1953.
All are welcome to attend.
