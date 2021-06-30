Parade start time corrected
ANGOLA — The start time for the Angola Fourth of July parade was incorrect in a special publication published on Saturday.
The parade will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The start time was moved back two hours because the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year.
We apologize for the error.
