PLEASANT LAKE — Move over Walt Disney World, Pleasant Lake is the most magical place on earth. That is of course if you ask some of the locals or summertime visitors such as Kristen Khailany of Austin, Texas.
Khailany still spends some of her summers in Pleasant Lake, a pastime she has looked forward to since her memories began to form and one she doesn’t plan to give up anytime soon.
The magic that is Pleasant Lake for Khailany is one formed as a child: spending hours on or in the water with no shade in sight, being surrounded by close family and those intriguing friends you only see once a year and the not to be forgotten whimsically humid summer nights full of anticipation for what the next day would offer.
For those who call it home year-round, Pleasant Lake is magical because its residents are magical or at the very least athletically and artistically inclined.
The Pleasant Lake Historical Museum, operated by the Pleasant Lake Historical Society, opened its doors during the annual Pleasant Lake days earlier this month and residents young and old flocked to the historical Bellefontaine Road building to learn all they could about a magical town that surrounds a lake.
Erected as a doctor’s office in 1949 by the still active Pleasant Lake Lions Club and later serving as a restaurant before sitting empty for several decades, the museum chose to save the building, thereby pumping new life and purpose into Pleasant Lake.
The historical society printed pamphlets to quickly spread the word about its intentions and to raise the funds needed for such an endeavor.
As printed in the pamphlet, society members wanted the museum to house “artifacts and stories of Pleasant Lake as it was. We will remember and acknowledge those who, through the schools, churches, businesses, and civic involvement made Pleasant Lake a place that, wherever life has taken us, we still fondly refer to as home.”
Just as its people have since Payne C. Parker laid out the land in early 1846, Pleasant Lake residents showed their pride and in turn, had their name(s) printed on a brick that now lays across the bottom of the museum’s facade at its main threshold.
Displays: A former family rich in entertainment history
Radio, television and screen actress, Lurene Tuttle, was born in Pleasant Lake in 1907. Referred to as “the most-heard woman in America” by a newspaper columnist in 1949, 13-years after the start of her entertainment career, Tuttle was featured in hundreds of on-screen and on-air productions.
Sojourner Truth walks passed slavery
Prior to the abolishment of the unconstitutional act of slavery, when an African-American person was not legally permitted in the state of Indiana, Abolitionist and Women’s Rights Activist, Sojourner Truth, walked the streets of Pleasant Lake with God-driven strength to speak her message to residents.
“We’ve got the dope bucket!”
According to historical documentation provided by Pleasant Lake Historical Society member Elten Powers, the history behind The Dope Bucket goes like this: “In 1938, the Steuben County Athletic Association secured the services of Edward Barton of Hamilton as a sports writer for the county. They suggested that he purchase a traveling symbol of victory for basketball.
He bought an ice bucket and named it “The Dope Bucket.”
By agreement, it was decided to give it to the school scoring the most points in its opening game. Fremont defeated Scott Center 52-12 and won the right to defend The Dope Bucket.
After that time, the Pleasant Lake Spartan, Fremont Eagles, Metz Mohawks, Hamilton Marines, Scott Center Bulldogs, Orland Tigers and Salem Center Cardinals vied for possession of the bucket. It would be placed at center court during warm-ups and the cry would come up, “We want the dope bucket! We want the dope bucket.!” From across the floor, the answering cry would be, “We’ve GOT the dope bucket. We’ve GOT the dope bucket.” The bucket was filled with cookies of fudge by the cheerleaders.
Sometimes the bucket would mysteriously disappear and show up at a rival school.
As the small county schools began to close, the tradition of the dope bucket was discontinued in 1957.”
Larry Penick, a graduate of Pleasant Lake High School class of 1952, presented The Dope Bucket to the historical society for permanent display in the museum.
With a dozen more artifacts on display, taking a trip back to the year the magic started is a must. As each year passes and each generation grows — continuing the tradition of success by earning state athletic competitions in running and fishing — the land area is the only small thing about Pleasant Lake.
