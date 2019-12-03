Several arrested over the holiday weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Wednesday through Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Adrian A. Brucker, 19, of the 300 block of North Superior Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Dennis R. Florentine, 58, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Jacob D. Gearhart, 30, of the 400 block of Pimlico Place, Bellevue, Ohio, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Joe R. Hemsoth, 19, of the 1000 block of West Mill Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Jason T. Loy, 36, of the 6000 block of North Van Guilder Road, Fremont, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Austin T. Padgett, 22, homeless, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of inhaling toxic vapors.
• Tyler L. Reiff, 25, of the 800 block of Union Street, LaGrange, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of inhaling toxic vapors.
• Andrew J. Reiniche, 27, of the 300 block of East Stocker Street, arrested in Angola on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jarod W. Shirk, 20, of the 5000 block of South Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 5000 block of South Old U.S. 27 on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and a felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
• Angela M. Swanson, 52, of the 400 block of South Washington Street, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on felony charges of theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Randy Torres, 38, of the 400 block of North Williams Street, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
