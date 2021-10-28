Friday, Oct. 29
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, site survey, 7 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 1
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1 p.m. Drainage Board meets at 10 a.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees, Administration Building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 5 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees, McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Board of Public Works and Safety, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Plan Commission, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, 7 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, canceled.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, Parks and Recreation Department office, 299 S. John St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community School Corp., administrative offices, 305 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange, 6 p.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
