ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday started the process toward what could be an eventual sale of its property along C.R. 200W, from the old county home north to and including the Steuben County Highway Department.
The board have approved seeking at least one appraisal on the 26.75-acre property that includes nearly a half-mile of frontage on C.R. 200W in the heart of the busy Crooked Lake-Lake James corridor.
The property’s south boarder is Interstate 69 at the 350 mile marker interchange, which carries much lake traffic.
The west side of C.R. 200W has much commercial development but the east side is all government, including the highway department, the former county home and the closed Humane Society of Steuben County animal shelter, which has been closed but is still under lease with the county through 2025.
Steuben County Commissioner Ken Shelton said there were parties interested in the property, which has seen its commercial development in the past 30 years.
In order to sell the property, the county has to have two appraisals done. The county can’t sell the property for any amount less than the average of the two appraisals, though it could take more money.
“For the amount of the investment in the appraisals for the amount we can get if we sell it, I’m sure we’ll get some bids on the property,” Shelton said.
The move comes as the county has been talking about moving many of its facilities to land it owns at Tri-State Steuben County Airport, including the highway department.
For many years officials have lamented that the highway department is sitting on prime development property. The Humane Society will soon be giving up its facilities it leased from the county and the Steuben County Rest Home was razed in early 2019.
Commissioner President Wil Howard said it would be best if the county only sought out one appraisal now to get a ballpark figure on the property’s worth before spending another $4,000 on another, needed appraisal.
“This is pretty important to take the time to look at it,” Howard said. “I don’t want to spend an extra $4,000 if the number’s not where we want it.”
Shelton said the county has taken plenty of time letting the land at the former Rest Home sit since it was taken down in early 2019.
Commissioners approved hiring All Appraisals, Angola, for the first appraisal.
The Herald Republican has reached out to a few real estate professionals to get a ballpark idea of the land’s worth but none were willing to go out on a limb.
“It will be a big number, for sure,” said Fred Beck, of Fred Beck Associates, who deals in commercial real estate and appraisals.
He said there were too many variables to a property like the county’s to even make a guess as to its worth. A commercial appraisal will end up numbering well over 50 pages and look at a variety of factors in determining its worth.
Beck said providing no information would be much valuable to the readers of The Herald Republican than an uneducated guess as to the property’s worth, because without an actual appraisal, that’s all it would be.
There has been talk over the years about a hotel possibly developing at the interchange, but that’s all it has been, talk.
June Julien, executive director with the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, said there weren’t many hotel properties being built in the industry in the current market.
