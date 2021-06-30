Police arrest two people on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Francisco Ibarra-Hernandez, 35, of the 200 block of Southwood Drive, Landcaster, Texas, arrested on Interstate 80 eastbound at the 143 mile marker on charges of felony possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Ryan A. Nalley, 40, of the 5100 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested in the 2300 block of West Orland Road on charges of felony domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor domestic battery, invasion of privacy and probation violation.
