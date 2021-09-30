ANGOLA — The Steuben County Community Foundation announced this week the appointment of new members to its board of directors.
Steuben County executives Kevin Diehl and Angie Logan joined the non profit organization’s board in July.
Diehl, an Orland area native and graduate of Prairie Heights Community Schools, is currently the chief operations officer at Miller Poultry.
Crediting his parents for passing along a passion for community involvement, Diehl also serves the Steuben County community as a captain with the Orland Fire Rescue, as a member of the Steuben County 4-H Fair Board, Steuben County Industrial Guild board and the Steuben County REMC Membership Advisory committee.
“I see the goal of the Community Foundation to assist organizations and individuals in Steuben County financially for the benefit of the entire county,” Diehl said. “This is achieved by bringing donors from various aspects and angles of life together with funds that support their passions in life. ”
Taking on the role of chief nursing officer and senior vice president at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in 2019, Logan said she became active in the Steuben County community because “I’ve been amazed by the way the community has come together during the pandemic. This has inspired me to give back to the community in any way possible.”
SCCF said its board members serve an important role in determining its strategy and priorities and is excited to include Diehl and Logan in discussions about connecting people who care with needs that matter to the community.
To learn more about the SCCF board of directors, visit steubenfoundation.org/meet-the-team.
