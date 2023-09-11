Drug evidence

Pictured is evidence collected by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office from a bust of a Snow Lake residence and a commercial property in Fremont on Monday. A rural Fremont man is facing dealing methamphetamine charges as a result of the investigation.

 Steuben County Sheriff's Office

SNOW LAKE — A Snow Lake man has been arrested on two preliminary Level 2 felony charges of dealing methamphetamine after police conducted a raid on his residence and another property in Fremont early Monday.

In custody is James Edward Amstuz, 50, Fremont. He was being held in lieu of $60,500 bail in the Steuben County Jail Monday night. It is not known whether he will face a hearing in court Tuesday.

