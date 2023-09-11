SNOW LAKE — A Snow Lake man has been arrested on two preliminary Level 2 felony charges of dealing methamphetamine after police conducted a raid on his residence and another property in Fremont early Monday.
In custody is James Edward Amstuz, 50, Fremont. He was being held in lieu of $60,500 bail in the Steuben County Jail Monday night. It is not known whether he will face a hearing in court Tuesday.
At about 5:30 a.m. Monday multiple police agencies led by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office went to a residence in the 200 block of Lane 840, Snow Lake, the Eastshore neighborhood, and conducted a search of the residence.
Police found what they suspected they would find — a large cache of drugs and numerous other items, including more than $70,000 in cash.
“One man is in custody and a large quantity of suspected illegal drugs were taken off the streets following the early morning execution of two search warrants in northern Steuben County,” said a news release from Sheriff R.J. Robinson.
Steuben County Sheriff's detectives led the operation with the assistance of the Steuben County Sheriff's Special Response Tactical Team conducted a search of a residence on Snow Lake.
When deputies entered the residence and adjacent structures, two adults and one juvenile were located.
A subsequent search of the property yielded a large quantity of suspected meth, several pieces of suspected drug paraphernalia and more than $70,000.00 in cash.
There was also some stolen items located on the property.
The second search warrant was executed just before 6:30 a.m. on a commercial building located in the 500 block of East Depot Street in Fremont.
That search yielded more suspected Methamphetamine, more suspected drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
After the search of the Snow Lake residence, Amstutz was arrested without incident and booked into the Steuben County Jail on two counts of Level 2 felony dealing meth, two counts of Level 4 felony dealing meth and two counts of Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
The searches and arrest follow a several-week long Sheriff's Office drug investigation.
That investigation is continuing and additional suspects and criminal charges may be sought.
This is not the first time Amstutz has faced charges. He was first arrested for dealing meth in 2002. At that time he faced four initial counts of Class A felony dealing meth and Class C felony possession of meth without a prescription. Those Steuben Superior Court cases resulted in a plea bargain that eventually saw Amstutz get to serve his time in Community Corrections.
He currently has a pending charge of possession of meth from May 2022, a Level 6 felony, in Steuben Circuit Court.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the scene on Monday were the Angola Police, Auburn Police Emergency Response Tactical Team, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, and the Fremont Town Marshal's Office.
