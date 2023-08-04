ANGOLA — Staffing and salaries were the topics of conversation for the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s Board of Trustees’ Tuesday meeting.
The special meeting was initially called in order to approve several personnel considerations and an adjunct teacher need.
Brant Moore, president of Angola Classroom Teachers Association, and veteran MSD teacher Erin Fulton also took the opportunity to urge board members to allow for better teacher compensation.
Moore and ACTA have focused their efforts on equalizing teacher salaries and raising beginning educator compensation. Their scale brought teachers with the same years of experience to the same level of pay.
“It was not possible in all cases because some staff were hired in at such high salaries that it was impossible. This was a horrible practice by the previous administration that we’re still living with. In order to do that, many staff members had to be willing to take zero or little pay increases to fix the problem and to help those teachers at the lower end and in the middle,” Moore said.
The eighth grade history teacher also provided that in the first year of the contract, 68 educators took zero pay increases. For the second year and last year, another 41 went without a raise. Moore and 29 other teachers went two years without an increase in their pay.
Those that went without raises felt the effects in more than just their annual bottom line. The decision meant there was no increase in annuity contribution and pension payments.
“We did this because we knew we had to fix the problem and a desire to help those in the lower and middle, it was the right thing to do. It helped the district by also making salaries more competitive to those around us. ACTA and the teachers have stepped up time and time again, it’s time for you, the board, to do the same thing,” Moore said.
According to the 2022-23 master contract, available on MSD’s website, the district’s base salary for new educators without experience is $40,000. The salary amount is maxed out for those with over 21 years of experience at $80,000.
“We’re not retaining our teachers, we’re losing them to Fremont and other places. Experience matters, we’re losing our experienced teachers,” Moore said. “Make us teachers a priority, not an afterthought. Offer a salary that will motivate teachers to perform at high levels, offer a salary that will attract and keep great teachers.”
Fremont Community Schools’ July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023 master contract states returning full-time bargaining unit members received a salary range of $39,091 to $76,852 in 2021-22. For those hired with no prior experience, base salary begins at $40,500.
Prairie Heights School Corp.’s master contract from Aug. 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 showed a salary range of $40,000 to $78,538. For Hamilton Community Schools, their 2021-23 master contract tentative agreement showed $34,976 to $61,153 pay, not including current year increases. Following current year increases, those numbers would rise to $40,000 to $66,250.
Fulton, a first grade teacher at Carlin Park Elementary, has been in the district for more than a decade. The educator spoke personally about having a reputable career and a salary that didn’t match her efforts.
“(Moore) and many, many other people have asked me why I’m still here if I can go to Fremont or Michigan, like many of my friends have, to make so much more money. Sometimes I’m afraid that I don’t know my worth because it feels like others don’t know my worth,” Fulton said.
The teacher added her two children are in MSD schools and that she wants to continue educating children and grandchildren of former students. Fulton went on to share that her daughter’s dream is to teach at Carlin Park, right next to her mother.
“I want to stay here and have my daughter in the next room. We have to do something because I don’t know that I will be able to continue to justify the huge discrepancy in pay. We have to do something for our teachers. I want to be here, please help me to be able to stay,” Fulton said.
MSD Superintendent Matthew Widenhoefer echoed similar statements as Moore and Fulton. He expressed his desire to make the district more competitive in order to attract and retain teachers. Widenhoefer added that collective bargaining will begin in about a month and a half.
The superintendent also asked the board to approve 13 resignations, 37 appointments and 12 reassignments. One new hire was an adjunct teacher for the high school’s fire science pathway program.
Widenhoefer explained this position was the final one needed in order to offer the program for 2023-24.
While the request passed 6-0, MSD is still facing several unfilled positions as the start of the school year approaches on Aug. 9. The district has 18 jobs still posted on their website, with some requiring more than one applicant.
Of those 18 positions, six involve either emotional or learning disabilities or special education, five of which are instructional assistants. There are six openings in athletics and music. The remaining postings are dispersed between transportation, custodial, food service, the Early Learning Center, a translator and substitute teachers.
The Board’s next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
