Best Deal Auto Sales Sales Manager Ryan Myers makes a donation of toys and a check for $2,200 to Sheri Frank, executive director at Project Help in Angola on Tuesday. The annual donation comes from an offer the dealership provides its customers, a discount off their vehicles in return for a donation that represents 10% of the discount.
