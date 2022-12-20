Best Deal Auto Sales Sales Manager Ryan Myers makes a donation of toys and a check for $2,200 to Sheri Frank, executive director at Project Help in Angola on Tuesday. The annual donation comes from an offer the dealership provides its customers, a discount off their vehicles in return for a donation that represents 10% of the discount.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.