STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — An invasion of Arctic air will plunge temperatures to their lowest levels since last winter and may set the stage for the biggest lake-effect snow event so far this season in the Midwest, AccuWeather is predicting
This week's deep freeze can come as a shock to Midwestern residents who have not experienced an extreme cold snap since Nov. 10-13. During this stretch, single-digit lows were recorded in Minneapolis.
"Very cold Arctic air will plunge southward into the northern and central Plains through Monday and into the Great Lakes and Midwest Monday and Tuesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jack Boston said.
While lake-effect snow is predicted for the Chicago area in northwest Indiana, it is not expected to make far enough east that it would impact northeast Indiana.
The cold push will prove to be more intense, longer-lasting and even dangerous for people and animals who are outside for long periods of time.
A high of 29 is predicted by the National Weather Service for the four-county area on Tuesday, with a low of 16. Wednesday's high is supposed to hit around 24 with a low of 14. The northeast Indiana area is expected to break out of the cold Thursday and into the weekend.
The cold will come rocketing southward out of Canada as a swath of snow spreads from the west to east across the northern tier states into Monday night.
Boston expects some locations from the eastern Dakotas to Minnesota and northern Wisconsin to remain below zero for a period of 24-48 hours from Monday night into Wednesday night.
To make matters worse, the combination of the frigid air, wind and other factors will result in windchill temperatures 10-30 degrees below zero across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.