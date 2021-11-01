With 38 more vendors than last year, the 2021 season of the Steuben County Farmer's Market has been deemed a success by vendors as it came to a close Saturday.
“The last day wound up being an awesome day,” said Alice Shumaker of Dorothy Jean Designs, crafter and seller of uniquely designed dog collars. “Thank you to all the great customers and fellow vendors."
Utilizing the entirety of its new location, the Steuben Community Center’s north parking lot, the market offered 106 vendors, a broader collection from across southern Michigan and northern Indiana.
From 8 a.m. to noon market shoppers can check out homegrown or homemade in-season produce, honey, baked goods, crafts, lotion, soaps and more each Saturday starting in May and every Wednesday starting in July.
Vendors interested in showcasing their craft at next year’s market can email organizers at steubencountyfarmersmarket@yahoo.com or visit the list tab on its Facebook page.
Last year, the market layout organizer, Angie Walker, said vendors were being placed on a waiting list due to the number of returning, market-established vendors.
