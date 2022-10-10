INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is partnering with the National Fire Protection Association to encourage Hoosiers to plan ahead so every family member knows what to do in the event of a house fire. 2022 is the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.
This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” Families can take simple yet important actions to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
New homes can burn faster than ever because of the material used during construction. You may have as little as two minutes or less to safely escape a house fire once a smoke alarm sounds.
Encourage your extended family and friends to plan their escape from home fires, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security urges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.