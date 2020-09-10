ANGOLA — Steuben County Council members finished their work in "record time" this year, wrapping up their budget trimming sessions shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.
Each year the Council schedules three days for working on the budget, but this year finished Wednesday's work early and then got out after about two hours Thursday, leaving the only the adoption of 2021's $30 million-plus spending package.
"With such an experienced board, we were able to get decisions made quickly. This board has made hard decisions for years to keep Steuben County fiscally sound. Each budget session, those goals are discussed in length," said Council President Ruth Beer.
"We got our work done in record time," Councilman Ken Shelton said.
This year marked a tough one for the Council when it came to wages for employees. After providing a significant boost in the current year, the Council is holding the line for 2021, not for a lack of desire, but because the county is faced with 27 pay periods in 2021, which will require a significant chunk of money.
"We still have a way to go to get all employees of the county where we want them to be, as far as wages go. But we are getting closer each year with not only wages, but also in regard to the number of personnel in each department," Beer said.
The 27th payroll will be a significant impact on the county's bottom line. Auditor Kim Meyers said the impact will be an additional $350,000 or so in pay.
The Council started off with approximately $30.6 million in requests from department heads and funds that are not derived from tax dollars. By the time the paring was done, the council shaved about $546,643 from the budget.
The Council also approved the budget on two of the required three readings. Final adoption will come at the Oct. 13 meeting.
"We will not officially adopt the budget until our October meeting," Beer said. "Since the budget is not officially adopted yet, changes can still be made."
As has often been the case in recent budget years, council members emerged from the work with admiration of their fellow office holders.
"I consider it an honor to work with all the current board members. I value each one’s thoughts, concerns and opinions. We each vote the way we feel is best for our county, and each vote comes from our heart," Beer said.
In 2021, there will be at least three new members on the council because Shelton and Councilman Wil Howard are leaving the board to join the Steuben County Board of Commissioners and will therefore leave their seats vacant, to be filled by Republican caucuses. Also, veteran Councilwoman Linda Hansen did not seek reelection to her at-large seat. She is being replaced by Bill Harter, who is unopposed in the general election, along with incumbent Dan Caruso.
There will be another vacancy after the election because Beer remains on the ballot for one of the three at-large seats. Beer was caucused in to fill the vacancy on the District 3 seat held by Councilman Rick Shipe, who moved from his district in July. Beer was caucused in to take the District 3 seat held some 28 years by her father, the late John Hughes. That left her at-large seat vacant, which was later filled by Shipe at another caucus. Shipe technically leaves office in January because it was too late for him to get on the ballot.
In the commissioner races, both Howard and Shelton won their primaries in June. Howard, South District, was unopposed, and Shelton defeated long-time incumbent Commissioner Jim Crowl, Middle District. The North District seat, held by Commissioner Lynne Liechty, will not be up for election until 2022.
Howard and Shelton have two years left on their terms and will be replaced at a Republican caucus that is expected to take place in December in order to have two new members ready to serve come January. The same will hold true for the at-large seat caucus.
