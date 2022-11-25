ANGOLA — The shoppers were out there this morning at the big box stores in Angola and rural Fremont, hoping to get a hold of that special Black Friday deal, or just to have fun in what has become a tradition for many.
Those contacted in Angola Commons, anchored by Kohl’s, said they enjoyed the fun and tradition that goes along with Black Friday shopping.
“We’re pretty good. We come on at like six,” said Julie Legg of Bronson, Michigan, who said she used to head to the stores at 5 a.m.. “So (we get) more sleep, a little less people it’s more of a tradition I guess because we used go with my sister and my mom and so we’re all just out. We didn’t really come for anything. That’s a bad thing.”
Amanda Frederick of Fremont, who was shopping with Legg, said Black Friday was more like a sport.
“Black Friday is kind of like the Super Bowl for us. So we were a little bummed that there wasn’t as much to dig through and there wasn’t as much competition,” Frederick said.
There were reports that people might be shying away from the stores this year because of high inflation, but Frederick wrote it off to what has almost become a month long of Black Friday sales.
“Oh, no. I think there wasn’t as much competition because online shopping is so popular,” she said. “And the sales. They started like the beginning of November, right? So it wasn’t like one day of sales. It was like, yeah, there wasn’t as much benefit with getting here this early in the morning, which is kind of a bummer. Kind of takes the sport out of it.”
Frederick said she hasn’t had any scuffles or issues with fellow shoppers over the years. Nonetheless, she makes light of the whole race for the one coveted sale item.
“The trick is hold on to your the cart and aim low,” she quipped.
Michael Booher of Wall Lake said he enjoyed being out with the people on Black Friday.
That sentiment was shared by Taylor Sobieraj, Auburn, who was out shopping with her three children and husband, Michael Sobieraj.
“We just kind of come out and enjoy the people watching and see what items we come up with,” she said. “We walk out with more than we expect to.”
Michael said they weren’t looking for any great bargain, just new bedding to go with new furniture they recently purchase.
“We got new furniture so she wanted to finish making the bed up,” he said.
Besides, you can’t hardly shop for that special item for the children when you have them with you.
Nationally, the Associated Press reported that shoppers were being cautious, waiting for the best deals. Even with early promotions, retailers offered new Black Friday discounts to entice consumers eager to start buying holiday gifts but weighed down by inflation.
Due to elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other essentials, many people were being more selective, reluctant to spend unless there was a big sale. Some were dipping more into savings, turning to “buy now, pay later” services that allow payment in installments, or running up their credit cards at a time when the Federal Reserve is hiking rates to cool the U.S. economy.
While many stores held back with their bargains until Friday locally, from Ollie’s to Kohl’s, many stores offered the option to shop on Thanksgiving.
Unlike past years, when stores had promotions on Thanksgiving, this year many stores, like Walmart and Kohl’s, remained closed for the holiday.
That was something Boohler, a minister, liked to see, a return to days gone by when the focus of Thanksgiving was being with family and being thankful.
Shop Small Saturday will return today, and many downtown Angola merchants plan to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.