INDIANAPOLIS — KPC Media Group's daily newspapers, The Herald Republican, The Star and The News Sun, were recognized Friday with 12 awards in the Hoosier State Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest.
That included four first place awards in the state's small daily newspaper category, which covers papers ranging in size from small rural publications to larger papers serving the Indianapolis metro suburbs.
In total, nine KPC staff members were recognized for their journalistic work, photography and page design, with the staff also receiving awards for the newspapers' daily editorial page and website, kpcnews.com.
“Despite the COVID pandemic, KPC has not cut its news team and continues to invest in the product we are delivering for our readers. These awards validate that our peers in the industry recognize the quality work of our reporters, editors and page designers,” said Lou Phelps, CEO of KPC Media Group, Inc.
Judges in this year's HSPA contest, which covered more than a year's time frame from pre-pandemic months through the onset of COVID-19 across the state, recognized Herald Republican Editor Mike Marturello and The News Sun's LaGrange County reporter Patrick Redmond with first place awards, while the publications also received first place honors for best editorial page and best website.
Marturello claimed first place in the best business or economic news coverage category for his story "Shrink wrap waste finds its place," which took an inside look at the operations of the new Brightmark recycling plant in Ashley.
Redmond, an accomplished photographer with numerous HSPA photography awards to his name, received a first-place award in the best portrait photography category, for his photo of South Milford restaurateur Mark Gropp, who opened his fish shack just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The full list of awards going to KPC staff included:
• Best news coverage with no deadline pressure: Dave Kurtz, “Executive orders under fire,” third place
• Best general commentary: Steve Garbacz, “The Garbacz Dump,” second place
• Best business/economic news coverage: Mike Marturello, “Shrink wrap waste finds its place,” first place
• Best short feature story: Sue Carpenter, “Garrett man meets daughter for first time,” second place
• Best feature photo: Andy Barrand, “Special visit,” second place
• Best portrait: Jacob Musselman, “Prayer,” second place
• Best portrait: Patrick Redmond, “Mark Gropp,” first place
• Best multiple picture group: Jacob Musselman, “Fort Wayne protests,” second place
• Best multimedia story: Dave Kurtz, “Ford museum shows off expansion,” second place
• Best editorial page: Staff, “The News Sun,” first place
• Best website: Staff, “The News Sun,” first place
• Best feature section or page(s): Larkayla Mosley and Jenney Orewiler, “Sunday Life,” third place
KPC Media Group is a family-owned media company serving six counties in northeast Indiana with daily newspapers serving Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties; weekly publications serving Albion, Garrett, Churubusco, Whitley County and Allen County neighborhoods; and the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, covering the business community in a 12-county region in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.
The full awards listing in this year's Better Newspaper Contest, including links to stories, photographs and pages from the winning entries, is available at hspa.com/2021bnc.
