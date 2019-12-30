AUBURN — When CEO and founder of Inspiration Ministries Andrew Foster traveled to Indianapolis to attend the Mental Health America of Indiana’s “Heroes of Recovery” luncheon in Indianapolis recently, he thought it was to recognize the ministry's Plus One Program, which had been nominated as Recovery Residence of the Year.
To Foster’s shock and surprise, he found himself the center of attention as he was named the 2019 Mental Health and Addiction Professional of the Year, in addition to accepting the Plus One nomination certificate.
“I was super surprised. It was unexpected,” said Foster. “I thought, 'Did they just say my name?'”
Inspiration Ministries, headquartered at the Cupbearer Cafe in downtown Auburn, works directly with individuals who are coming out of incarceration, those struggling with addiction and those with other needs. It focuses on spiritual transformation, addiction and life recovery, family reconciliation, career-building, financial responsibility and driving restoration.
Foster was honored for leading the ministry that operates two addictions recovery residences in DeKalb County and has 18 certified recovery specialists, with training planned for 30 more. Foster said Inspiration Ministries has earned the designation of being a recovery community organization.
“It’s an agency or organization that has the ability to meet people where they’re at and get them to appropriate services,” he explained.
Being headquartered in a coffee shop allows people seeking services to enter and engage with staff who are trained to have conversations that will assist them, either directly through Inspiration Ministries or with other agencies, Foster said.
“The coffee shop model is quite the rage,” Foster said of similar ministries.
Reflecting on how the ministry has been able to serve this past year, Foster said the residential recovery program saw 16 men graduate.
“We see people really achieve great things in life,” he added.
While 81 percent of men entering the program had no driving license or sufficient transportation, 87 percent of the graduates left with a license, he said. All of its graduates have jobs and are employed, with the ministry seeing support from area businesses and companies, such as Janus International and DeKalb Molded Plastics in Butler and Rhinehart in Spencerville, Foster said.
This past year the ministry expanded its Plus One Program to its property on S.R. 8 near Butler. In addition to a Plus One house, the 7-acre site that formerly was the Kray Orchard became home to Living Waters Farmers Marketplace. The marketplace includes a market garden, grow beds, hoop houses, a thrift shop and market and an automotive repair shop.
“We learned a lot,” Foster said of the marketplace. ‘The hoop house produced well. We sold produce … we’ll do it next year.”
The two residential recovery homes house 32 men with a full-time staff. About 40 people are on the waiting list.
The nonprofit organization relies on grants and donations and this past year received nearly $50,000 in grants, Foster said.
“It’s been an incredible year,” Foster said. “I feel a sense of momentum. Granting is better than it’s ever been.” He credits that to the ministry being able to communicate tangible results.
Foster smiles broadly as he describes the accomplishments of men who have graduated from the program. One graduate obtained his driving license, bought a truck, found a job, got engaged, is attending church and now is helping as a Plus One assistant house manager.
“It’s great to see growth in these guys,” Foster said.
Looking ahead, Foster said the ministry wants to address its waiting list and will continue to pray about how to incorporate more housing for men, as well as addressing the need for housing for women.
Inspiration Ministries also hosts Celebrate Recovery — one of the largest in northern Indiana — at the Cupbearer and is running out of room, Foster said.
“We’re praying about space,” he said.
The ministry also will look at after-care housing and how it can provide an after-care program with support and structure for its program’s graduates.
“We’re open to being surprised and challenged,” Foster said.
Reflecting on his award, Foster is quick to shift and share the recognition with those with whom he works.
“I have a fantastic team. I’d be nothing without my team,” Foster said.
“They’re incredibly supporting. God has really blessed me.”
