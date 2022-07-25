INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment rates in northeast Indiana increased by about a half of a percentage point across the area but still remained some of the lowest in the state, say statistics from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
But the numbers continue to show an increase in the number of people working overall, pointing to a strong employment outlook, officials say.
LaGrange and Steuben counties were bunched in with two other counties, Ohio and Boone, for the lowest rate in the state at 2.2%.
LaGrange County increased a half of a point in June, from its state-leading low of 1.7% in May. Steuben County increased to 2.2% from 1.8% in May.
Other counties in KPC Media's six-county coverage area were also among the state's lowest, DeKalb and Whitley, at 2.5%, which was fourth lowest. Both increased a half a point in June.
Rounding out the six were Noble County at 3.0%, up from 2.4% in May, and Allen County at 3.1%, up from 2.4% in May.
“The local employment picture continues to show strength as measured by the increase in those who are working and the decrease in those looking for work,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “All the northeast Indiana counties showed a year-over-year increase in the number of employed workers. Labor market information is considered to be a lagging indicator for any sort of recessionary pressures so I wouldn’t use these numbers as a predictive quality of what lies ahead for our local economy.”
The six counties were close to Indiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June that stood at 2.4%. The unadjusted rate was 3.2%. The national unemployment rate in June remained at 3.6%, holding steady from May.
In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose again, from 62.9% in May to 63.1% in June, remaining above the national rate of 62.2%. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,378,333 — an increase of 13,632 from the previous month. This is the highest level since February 2020.
“For the third time in four months, Hoosiers have set a new record for private-sector employment in Indiana,” said DWD Interim Commissioner Josh Richardson. “And, as a sign of Indiana’s strong economic growth, employers still have near record numbers of job openings.”
Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 5,000 jobs over the last month, translating to a gain of 108,300 jobs from this time last year. Total private employment now stands at 2,765,700. Industries that experienced job increases in June included:
• Leisure and hospitality, 6,700;
• Financial activities, 500; and
• Manufacturing, 100.
As of July 18 there were 156,813 open job postings throughout the state. The number of people in Indiana that received unemployment benefits during June was 14,757, which was well below the 109,469 unemployed.
“While the numbers do suggest positive movement, many employers are still struggling to fill all of their open positions,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works. “In the short term, employers continue to roll out enticing welcome mats for workers, but there is also great momentum for executing longer-term strategies, such as attracting talent from elsewhere and growing and retaining talent within the region. The collective energy for forging lasting solutions is remarkable.”
