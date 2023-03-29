ANGOLA — Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County is getting ready to do some spring cleaning.
The Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County announced its Spring Clearing Bag Sale that is to start this weekend and continue to the next, said Betsy Eyrich, library volunteer who helps to set up books for the sale.
“We do the book sale when we end up with a lot of books,” said Eyrich. “We’re selling books by the bags, $2 for a bag full of books,” said Eyrich.
She said the sale usually happens several times a year depending on the inventory. The library received several large donations recently and decided to hold it at this time of the year because it is impossible to have a bag sale when the shelves are empty, figuratively speaking.
She said the visitors could choose whatever books they preferred from the available genres that are science fiction, biographies, mysteries, romance, novels and non-fiction. The donations that the library received recently included biographies, science fiction and cookbooks.
“The shelves are really full right now,” said Eyrich. “It’s a good time to have a spring cleaning sale.”
She said for the sale the organizers try to put the books on the shelves according to their genres, so that they are easy to find. Some of the biographies include the ones about Hillary Clinton, Condoleezza Rice and George W. Bush.
Shoppers should bring their own bags, and how many books will be available for them for $2 will depend on the type of the bags they bring, said Eyrich. However, she reminded that the book fee is a donation, so the library accepts anything that’s $2 or greater.
“The money helps fund programs at the library,” said Eyrich.
The books that are put on sale are either the books that people donated, or older editions that were pulled out of circulation.
The sale is held at the library basement where the reduced-price bookstore is located. The normal price for the books that the library puts on sale is 50 cents for the newer books and 25 cents for the older ones.
“Normally it’s like 50 cents; we’ve got a table here of older stuff, that’s for a quarter,” said Eyrich. “But then when we have the sale, then it’s whatever you can fit in a bag for two bucks.”
She said that the sale will start Saturday during the library operation hours, and that the library usually runs it for at least two weeks. No matter how many people come to each of the library sales, some come regularly, said Eyrich, and she hopes they benefit from the sale.
“Right now, our shelves are really full,” she said.
The library also continues to accept donations of hardcover and paper cover books for all ages and CDs, DVDs and magazines. All items must be clean and in good or excellent condition. Donations may be delivered to the library during its operation hours.
If you have more than two boxes to donate, please contact the library at 665-3362 before bringing them in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.