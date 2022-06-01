ANGOLA — The community celebrated the opening of the Steuben County edition of the Water/Ways exhibit Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and food trucks to make a festive atmosphere.
Jennifer Danic of the Steuben County Community Foundation, joined by library Director Sonya Dintaman and Steuben County Lakes Council representative Bill Schmidt, formally introduced and welcomed the crowd to the exhibit.
Keira Amstutz, president of Indiana Humanities, which has provided grant assistance to host communities and a Hamilton native, welcomed people attending.
Cheryl Taylor, who controls the Ralph E. Taylor Conservation Fund with the Foundation, cut the ribbon to open the event. The Taylor fund provided a $10,000 grant to fund the local exhibit, which was matched dollar-for-dollar locally and then some to create a successful and professional display that highly complemented the Smithsonian display.
Officially opening to the public on Friday, Water/Ways is a collaboration-based exhibit in which the Smithsonian partners with Indiana communities to bring water education to the community. National issues in relation to water are the focus of the Smithsonian portion, whereas the Steuben County display highlights local water systems, history and issues.
Due to a scheduling conflict in Crown Point, the exhibit’s previous location, Steuben County received the Smithsonian piece one week earlier than initially planned. Therefore, the ribbon cutting ceremony remained the same day it was originally scheduled.
Since the beginning stages of applying to receive the Smithsonian exhibit, community members have continued to maintain a consistent involvement in the project, from installation to producing the exhibit locally.
“This project was 100% provided by voluntary donations through individuals, nonprofits, for profits, businesses and other entities,” Danic said.
Donors included numerous lake associations: Lake Gage and Lime Lake Association, Crooked Lake Association, Lake James Association and Lake George Cottagers Association. The city and county both had entities donate: city of Angola, Downtown Angola Coalition, Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Carnegie Public Library, Steuben County Community Foundation, city of Angola MS4 and the Steuben County Health Department.
Environment-focused groups also helped to fund the project: the 101 Lakes Trust, the Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy, Lake George Conservancy, Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District and Steuben County Lakes Council. There were multiple anonymous individual donors along with Awnings and Signs and Bill Eyster Graphics.
“The first donor to this project, I’m happy to share, was the Ralph E. Taylor Conservation Fund at the Steuben County Community Foundation,” Danic said. “(Widow Cheryl Taylor) was the lead donor, she initiated the lead gift toward making this project possible and provided a matching grant to this project that our community met with splendor.”
The exhibit included interactive, visual displays and uses technology to help educate the public. Centrally located in the overall exhibit is Steuben County’s informational panels. Flowing around the space is the Smithsonian’s portion. Indiana Humanities is a facilitator of the nationally focused piece.
The Smithsonian exhibit weaves together quotes and information in a themed pattern. Some of the themes include separation, passage and erosion.
Two touchscreens for the Smithsonian’s display focus on the power of water and our relationship with water. One of the most popular portions is the Augmented Reality Sandbox, which focuses on showing topography and water flow in an interactive manner. It was provided by the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District.
“I’m with the St. Joe River Basin, we’re headquartered in South Bend, but St. Joe is included in much of what this exhibit is talking about,” said Kate Barrett, a visitor at the ribbon cutting ceremony. “We have a very broad watershed philosophy. We really love to see events like this. It’s really inspiring to see events like this and people caring about water, whether it be for recreation or science, we want to support our partners in making the water good for future generations.”
The locally focused panels discuss a variety of topics from the value of the county’s lakes to an economic perspective and the value the lakes hold. With the community in mind, the display also talks about the forming of the Steuben County landscape, conservation and water and water’s recreational use, among other topics.
The Steuben County exhibit had the challenge of making each panel consistent with one another as different groups of people handled specific sections of information.
In an effort to maximize the experience children have at Water/Ways, multiple children’s activities are provided: connect the dots, coloring pages, crosswords and word searches. Additional information is found in pamphlets and stickers are available as well.
A children’s book is free to families that visit the exhibit. The book, “A Seriously Silly Story of a Waterdrop’s Journey” by Martha Miller, was published by the Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District in Monroe County.
Outside of the library’s interior display, food trucks included Eicher’s Subs, Laz’s Cuban Cafe and Party on a Patio. Byler’s Lane Winery provided beverages.
The Water/Ways exhibit will be at the library until July 17, open during normal library operating hours, with special presentations on Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.