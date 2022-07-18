ANGOLA — The grand opening of the renovated Pokagon Nature Center on Thursday.
Pokagon State Park has been working the past few months on renovating the exhibit rooms and nature watching window.
The new center includes Native American exhibits for local native populations, Civilian Conservation Corps exhibit, an upgraded nature observation window and much more.
The new center’s grand opening will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday. There is parking at the Nature Center and at the Potawatomi Inn. A shuttle service will be available from 10-11 a.m. at the Inn to take visitors to the Nature Center. It will also be available after the event.
There will be hands-on activities following the ribbon cutting outside the nature center. The Potawatomi Inn has donated drinks and light refreshments for after the dedication.
The Native American exhibits were put together with the help of the Pokagon Band, the Potawatomi Native Americans and other credible Native American nations in the country.
“A big part of the updates that they wanted to do is really focusing on the Native American history of the park,” said naturalist Noah Freimuth. “We got special permission and good information from the Pokagon band and Potawatomi Native Americans as well as the Miami Nation in Oklahoma to get a lot of this good, credible information. This is kind of a big centerpiece for us.”
Four Seasons Remodeling and Design and Strebig Construction worked on the renovations. These renovations included new sidewalks, siding, doors, and a gift shop, as well as outdoor storage for a mobility chair that can be used on the park’s trails.
The renovations funds were provided as a part of the legislative appropriation of deferred maintenance dollars for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Taylor Studios from Rantoul, Illinois provided design, fabrication, and installation services.
The Nature Center is located not far from the entrance, west of Potawatomi Inn.
