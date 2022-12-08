ANGOLA — Angola Rotary has developed a Silver Angel Tree project that aims to help older members of the community during the holiday season.
Small, silver Christmas trees are showing up in businesses in the greater Angola community.
Each tree has a cards on them that people can take then go out and shop for the list and return the gifts to the Steuben County Council on Aging by Monday, Dec. 19, for eventual distribution.
"The main purpose is, we want to make sure that holiday cheer is shared throughout all of the senior members of our community. The angels hanging on the tree are not just people who are lower income who maybe can’t afford some of the things they need. They are also senior members of our community that maybe do not have loved ones," said Jami Stout, Rotary member and executive director of the Steuben County Council on Aging.
Stout and fellow Rotarians Bobbi Grill and Sandy Sanborn came up with the idea.
"We have amazing people working hard through Rotary to do great things for the community," said Colleen Everage, Angola Rotary president.
For some of the people, they are lacking family at this time of the year and need some holiday cheer. Others have requests for some of the most basic needs.
“We really see a need. There are requests for basic toiletries, snacks and food,” Everage said.
Stout said many older residents have no family and little support, so this will be a help.
The process is to pick up a request from a silver tree, purchase and wrap items with the assigned number from the card and have it to the Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St., by Dec. 19.
Rotarians, COA volunteers and others in the community will deliver the gifts.
If you would like a silver tree at your place of business or you are a senior in need, contact Stout at the Council on Aging at 665-8191.
