Irene Ulbrich, left, owner of Caleo Cafe, and Colleen Everage, president of the Angola Rotary club, pose with one of the Silver Angel Trees that are showing up around the community. The project encourages people to select cards on the tree, which represent an older member of the community, then shop for the needs listed and provide the gifts to the Steuben County Council on Aging by Monday, Dec. 19, for distribution by members of Rotary and volunteers.